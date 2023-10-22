Argentines Vote to Choose President in Country Hard Hit by Economic Crisis

BUENOS AIRES—Argentines began voting Sunday for a new president amid a grueling economic crisis marked by triple-digit inflation and growing poverty that is fueling political upheaval in the agricultural powerhouse.

Leading the polls is Javier Milei, a libertarian economist and outsider who has tapped into voter anger at the political establishment with pledges to dismantle what he derides as Argentina’s “political caste." He has promised to close ministries as part of his plan to slash public spending and replace the peso currency with the dollar to bring 138% inflation to heel in Latin America’s third-biggest economy.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa, a stalwart of the ruling Peronist coalition that has ruled Argentina for most of the past 77 years, and Patricia Bullrich, a conservative former lawmaker, round out the other top contenders in a field of five.

“This is the most important election in the last 100 years," Milei said Wednesday at a packed Buenos Aires stadium, where he rallied cheering supporters in his closing campaign event before the vote. “The current model will only turn us into the biggest slum in the world."

“If you want to change this decadent system, I ask that you accompany me with your vote," he added.

A floppy-haired former rocker who calls himself an anarcho-capitalist, Milei has upended Argentine politics by blasting the career politicians he calls “useless parasites" who must be tossed out. With a chain saw in hand at campaign events to show how he plans to carve up the country’s institutions, Milei pledges to close the central bank and break ties with communist regimes, including China, a major trading partner.

The top two finishers will compete in a Nov. 19 runoff if no candidate on Sunday receives more than 45% of the vote, or 40% plus a 10 percentage advantage over the No. 2 contender. Polls showed that the election will likely go to a second round between Milei and Massa.

Marcelo Capobianco, a 53-year-old Buenos Aires butcher, said he supports Milei, believing that his policies will bring down inflation and stabilize the economy in a country that is a major grains producer with bountiful reserves of lithium and natural gas.

Capobianco said that two of his children are planning to leave Argentina and settle in Italy, tired of the country’s ceaseless economic turmoil as people struggle to buy food. At his shop, elderly customers often can’t afford to buy meat amid constantly rising prices, he said. Argentina features a large informal sector whose workers have lost a third of their purchasing power in four years, economists say.

“It hurts to watch older people when they realize they don’t have enough for meat. No Argentine deserves to live like that," Capobianco said. “Milei can put an end to inflation."

Milei’s opponents say the upstart’s rise to power would be a leap into the unknown for a country of 46 million by handing the presidency to someone who proposes to radically upend the political and economic system. They note that Milei will lack support in congress to pass changes, raising concerns about his ability to govern.

“Milei is crazy…if he wins, he won’t be able to govern for more than two months," said Alejandro Vizconti, a 53-year-old bank employee. He backs Massa, even though he doesn’t think inflation would improve under the Peronist’s watch.

“But I think he’s the only one who can govern," Vizconti said.

Massa has pledged to govern differently from Alberto Fernández, the unpopular departing president. Since Fernández took office in 2019, the peso’s black-market rate has weakened to about 1,000 to the U.S. dollar from around 70 to the dollar. The economy is expected to contract 2.5% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“My government is going to be distinct from this one," Massa said during his last rally before Sunday’s vote. “It angers me to hear others who want to govern Argentina saying that it is an awful country. We’re a wonderful country that needs to agree on five or six basic things."

With polls showing voters were ready for a change, Massa sought to boost his candidacy by offering tax cuts to millions and new cash handouts to retirees and informal workers. Economists say the measures, financed through printing more money, wouldn’t only fuel Argentina’s inflation rate but would widen the fiscal deficit, making efforts by the next government to stabilize the economy even more painful.

Write to Ryan Dubé at ryan.dube@wsj.com

