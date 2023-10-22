Argentines Vote to Choose President in Country Hard Hit by Economic Crisis
SummaryLeading the polls is Javier Milei, a libertarian economist and outsider who has tapped into voter anger at the political establishment.
BUENOS AIRES—Argentines began voting Sunday for a new president amid a grueling economic crisis marked by triple-digit inflation and growing poverty that is fueling political upheaval in the agricultural powerhouse.
