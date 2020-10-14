Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Why are they fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh?

In the early 1920s, when the Bolsheviks claimed control of the South Caucasus, they first promised to attach the province to Armenia. But in 1921, Josef Stalin, then Soviet commissar of nationalities, transformed Nagorno-Karabakh into an autonomous province of the newly created Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan, historians say. Stalin’s decision in favor of the Azeri side was part of a broader gambit to lure Turkey into embracing Communist ideals, they say.