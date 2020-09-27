Armenia on Sunday declared martial law and total military mobilisation as Baku and Yerevan reported civilian casualties in heavy fighting along the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Taking to Facebook, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote: "The government has decided to declare martial law and a total mobilisation."

Tensions rose between Armenia and Azerbaijan on 27 September following clashes, in which Yerevan said Azeri forces shelled the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azeri military and civilian positions.

Meanwhile, the Armenian Defense Ministry said two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down.

Azerbaijan, Armenia on war footing

Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Armenian forces hit three Azerbaijani tanks. The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnic Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan’s control since the end of a war in 1994. Both sides have heavy military presence along a demilitarized zone separating the region from the rest of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's defense ministry denied the claim that its helicopters and tanks had been hit. But President Ilham Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation that “there are losses among the Azerbaijani forces and the civilian population as a result of the Armenian bombardment."

Stepanyan said the fighting Sunday began with an Azerbaijani attack, but Azerbaijan said the Armenian side attacked and that Azerbaijan launched a counteroffensive.

The news was harshly received in Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan.

Turkey vows support to Azerbaijan with 'all our means'

Turkey today vowed complete support for Baku and called on Armenia to give up its "aggression" after heavy fighting erupted in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh.

"We will support our Azerbaijani brothers with all our means in their fight to protect their territorial integrity," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement.

Turkey’s ruling party spokesman Omer Celik also tweeted saying: “We vehemently condemn Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan. Armenia has once against committed a provocation, ignoring law." He promised Turkey would stand by Azerbaijan and said, “Armenia is playing with fire and endangering regional peace."

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also took to Twitter to condemn Armenia. “Armenia has violated the ceasefire by attacking civilian settlements ... the international community must immediately say stop to this dangerous provocation."

Mostly mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh — a region some 4,400 square kilometers (1,700 square miles) or about the size of the U.S. state of Delaware — lies 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Armenian border. Local soldiers backed by Armenia also occupy some Azerbaijani territory outside the region.

International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled and fighting sporadically breaks out. In July, one of the most severe outbreaks of fighting in years left 16 people from both sides dead.

