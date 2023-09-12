Arms, grains, diplomacy: What North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin gain from each other2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 04:59 PM IST
North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday in a rare overseas visit. As per the Russian news agencies, the North Korean leader traveled in an armored train with dark green and grey cars and was accompanied by the top arms industry and military officials and the foreign minister of North Korea. The visit will be closely watched by US-led Western countries as Washington has recently warned North Korea against a possible arms deal for Moscow's war in Ukraine.