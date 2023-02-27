‘Arms supply to Kyiv threaten global nuclear catastrophe’: Ex-Russian President
The latest comments by Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin's powerful security council, follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear warning last week.
An ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that the continued arms supply to Kyiv risks a global nuclear catastrophe, reiterating his threat of nuclear war over Ukraine. The remarks were published in the daily Izvestia.
