Gen Dwivedi trolls Pakistan's logic of promoting Asim Munir as Field Marshal, says, ‘If you ask a Pakistani...’ | Watch

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi trolled Pakistan's logic of promoting Pakistan General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal after Operation Sindoor.

“If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he'd say my chief has become a field marshal. We must have won only, that's why he's become a field marshal…,” Dwivedi said during his address at IIT-Madras.

Under Operation Sindoor in May, the IAF carried out precision strikes on multiple targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to terror groups. The operation was aimed at destroying terror infrastructure and neutralising key operatives in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Speaking on the Operation, the COAS said, "What happened on 22 April in Pahalgam shocked the nation. On the 23rd, the next day itself, we all sat down. This was the first time that RM (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) said, "Enough is enough". All three chiefs were very clear that something had to be done. The free hand was given, 'you decide what is to be done.' That is the kind of confidence, political direction and political clarity we saw for the first time. That is what raises your morale. That is how it helped our army commanders-in-chief to be on the ground and act as per their wisdom."

Earlier on Saturday, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh delivered the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru.

He said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor, in the largest-ever recorded surface-to-air kill by India. He provided a detailed account of Operation Sindoor with visuals and slides.

India carried out air strikes in Balakot, targeting a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group.

The Indian strikes were in response to a terror attack, carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber, resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel.

