Arnold Schwarzenegger for President? Actor says he would've been ‘great’ in the role
Arnold Schwarzenegger believes he would have made a great US President, but US laws prohibit him from running due to his Austrian birth.
Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger opined this week that he would have made a ‘great’ US President. The former professional bodybuilder had previously served as the Governor of California and is well versed with the US political landscape. US laws however prohibit the Republican from running for office – an automatic disqualification since he was born and raised in Austria.