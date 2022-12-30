Around 20 mn people in Afghanistan to face acute hunger by this March: Report

About 20 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of facing acute hunger by the end of March 2023, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs report, quoted by ANI citing TOLO news.
The report predicted that around four million children and women will experience acute malnutrition, with malnutrition rates continuing to be exceeding high.
"The deteriorating economy has caused sharp declines in income, rising debt, and high unemployment. Due to a severe increase in commodity prices, people now spend 71 percent of their income on food," the report said.
Moreover, the residents of Afghanistan have time and again expressed their concerns over their deteriorated situation due to the approaching winters.
Currently, Afghanistan is grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 percent of the population having insufficient food consumption.
The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year, ANI reported.
Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities.
The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.
