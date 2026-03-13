Around 23,000 Indian sailors in Gulf, 27 vessels near Strait of Hormuz — 'Govt in contact with them': Ministry

Across the wider Gulf region, around 23,000 Indian seafarers were employed on different types of vessels, including merchant ships and offshore installations, according to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Shipping Ministry. Sinha also mentioned that the Directorate General of Shipping remained in constant communication with these personnel through their respective recruitment and engagement agencies.

“To the west of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf, there are 24 Indian-flagged vessels, carrying a total of 677 Indian seafarers, the same number as yesterday. To the east of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Gulf of Oman, there were previously four vessels; yesterday, one of them—the Jag Prakash, an oil tanker—departed the area. Consequently, three Indian-flagged vessels now remain in that region, carrying 76 Indian seafarers,” Sinha said in today's media briefing.

He added, "Across the entire Gulf region, there are approximately 23,000 Indian seafarers working on various vessels—including merchant ships and offshore vessels. The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) maintains continuous contact with all of them through their respective engagement agencies..."

The developments come at a time of escalating tensions in West Asia after joint military operations by the United States and Israel reportedly led to the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28. In response, Iran carried out strikes on Israeli and American assets in several Gulf nations, disrupting major maritime routes and sending shockwaves through global energy markets.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X