The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has projected that around 5 lakh Afghans will leave the country in the next four months due to political uncertainty following the collapse of the former government to the Taliban.

"While we have not seen large outflows of Afghans at this point, the situation inside Afghanistan has evolved more rapidly than anyone expected," said Kelly T Clements, Deputy High Commissioner.

The UNHCR said until now there had not been mass migration, but the evolving situation might lead to a large number of people leaving the country.

As per residents, the political uncertainty, unemployment, and security issues have forced them to leave the country.

Habibullah's family is one of the thousands of families waiting outside Kabul airport hoping to leave the country.

"I worked for four years with the foreigners, but now I am jobless. I heard rumours that the Taliban are searching houses for people who worked with foreigners and killing them. I have to leave the country," Habibuallah said.

The UNHCR asked neighbouring countries to keep their borders open to Afghan refugees.

Several Aghan women told a local news channel, called Tolo News, that they are facing an uncertain future. They say they have studied and worked hard but do not know what is going to happen to them.

"We accepted challenges and studied in Afghanistan. Now we do not know what will happen to us. I am worried about the future of girls in the country," said Rahila, a Kabul resident.

Meanwhile, the evacuation process in the war-torn country is underway. India, the US, Germany and several other countries are trying to bring back their citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has asked the United Nations to provide the organisation with $12 million to provide food for Afghans.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.