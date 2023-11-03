Around 97,000 Indians arrested while crossing into US in past one year: Report

Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully have reportedly witnessed a five-fold increase in the past year. Around 96,917 Indians were arrested while illegally crossing into the US between October 2022 and September 2023, Times of India reported citing US Customs and Border Protection (UCBP) data.

In 2019-20, 19,883 Indians were apprehended, the report added.

As many as 30,010 were caught on the Canada border and 41,770 at the frontier with Mexico between October 2022 and September 2023.

So far people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador have been known to seek asylum in the US but there has been a big rise in migrants from other countries like India.

Single adults account for the highest category of people arrested while entering the US illegally. This time, 84,000 single adults were apprehended at the US border. Besides 730 unaccompanied children were also detained.

. Most of the Indian migrants turn themselves into Border Patrol after crossing into the US and seeking asylum.

Many are influenced by fellow Indians who had similarly entered the US.

Overall, the US is seeing illegal migration from worldwide. As per the report, 2 million people around the world, were arrested for crossing the border illegally during this period.

The influx of illegal entries into the US can be because of visa issues. The wait time for visas and green cards has increased recently.

“It really is pointing to this huge trend of mass migration worldwide. We’re seeing that people from other countries are making their way to the US border, when traditionally they haven’t," said Colleen Putzel-Kavanaugh, an analyst for the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington think tank to Hindustan Times.

