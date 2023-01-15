Around the CES in 27 products

LG’s new laptop, called the LG Gram Style, stands out with a glass design that changes colour based on ambient lighting and viewing angles. It also has a hidden touchpad, which reveals itself when you are using it. A soft LED along the edges lights up when you are using the touchpad, but otherwise, the base of the keyboard looks plain. But LG wasn’t the only company taking a shot at reimagining laptops. Lenovo showcased a dual-screen notebook, called the Yoga Book 9i, with two 13-inch OLED screens held together by a hinge. The second screen can double up as a keyboard, but users can also use the two screens as one large screen or two separate screens for side-by-side multi-tasking. Lenovo offers a separate physical keyboard for those instances.

