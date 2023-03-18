In a fresh attack against Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden said that Putin has clearly committed war crimes and the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for him was justified.

Yesterday, the world's court called for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from Ukraine to Russia. The United States is not a member of the ICC.

"He's clearly committed war crimes," Biden said in a press statement. He added, "Well, I think it's justified," referring to the warrant. "But the question is - it's not recognised internationally by us either. But I think it makes a very strong point."

The United States separately has concluded that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine and supports accountability for perpetrators of war crimes, a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities (in) Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable," the spokesperson added. "This was a decision the ICC prosecutor reached independently based on the facts before him."

The ICC move obligates the court's 123 member states to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory. The ICC also issued a warrant on Friday for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights, on the same charges.

The court's notice came hours after other news with the potential to significantly impact Russia's war on Ukraine, including a Moscow visit from Chinese leader Xi Jinping and more fighter jets for Kyiv's forces.

Last month, A US-backed report by Yale University researchers claimed that Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children in at least 43 camps and other facilities as part of a "large-scale systematic network."

Russia has denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its invasion. Yesterday, the Kremlin said the ICC arrest warrant against Putin was outrageous, but meaningless with respect to Russia.

Set up in 2002, the ICC is a court of last resort for the world's worst crimes, when countries cannot or will not prosecute suspects.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC, but Kyiv has accepted the court's jurisdiction.