Arrest warrant against Putin from world's court ‘justified’, says Joe Biden1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:49 AM IST
- The International Criminal Court called for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from Ukraine to Russia
In a fresh attack against Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden said that Putin has clearly committed war crimes and the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for him was justified.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×