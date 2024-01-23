Recent United Nations (UN) findings in Afghanistan reveal escalating restrictions by the Taliban on women's freedoms. These limitations impact their work, travel and access to healthcare. Women are now required to have a male guardian (mahram) to engage in these basic activities, the Associated Press reported.

A notable incident reported by the UN involved the Taliban's Vice and Virtue Ministry. They informed a female healthcare worker that her employment would apply only after she married.

Education for girls beyond the sixth grade has been halted under the Taliban regime. This move reverses initial promises of a more moderate governance. Moreover, enforcing a strict dress code has led to the shutdown of beauty parlours. Women who fail to adhere to the Taliban's hijab standards face arrest.

In May 2022, a decree further limited women's visibility in public, advocating for the burqa and allowing only the eyes to be shown.

The latest report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) highlights the severe impact of these measures. For instance, in Paktia province, women without male guardians have been barred from accessing health facilities. The Vice and Virtue Ministry actively ensures compliance with these rules in public places, offices and educational institutions.

Instances of women being detained for working without a mahram have been reported. In one case, three female health workers faced detention, only released after family assurances of compliance. Similarly, in Kandahar, women are prevented from travelling long distances without a mahram.

Controversially, women have been arrested for purchasing contraceptives although the Taliban has not officially banned these.

‘Islamic rulings’

The Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has defended these actions as adherence to Shariah. He criticised the UN report for its alleged misunderstandings and for challenging Islamic law.

“If UNAMA criticises these cases or considers explicit Islamic rulings as an act against human rights, then it is an insult to the beliefs of a people," AP quoted him as saying.

(With AP inputs)

