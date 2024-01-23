 Arrests for buying contraceptives to no school after 6th grade: How women live in Taliban's Afghanistan | Mint
Arrests for buying contraceptives to no school after 6th grade: How women live in Taliban's Afghanistan

 Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from AP )

The Taliban's restrictions on women in Afghanistan have led to limited access to healthcare, travel restrictions and the shutdown of beauty parlours. Women are now required to have a male guardian for basic activities and education for girls beyond the sixth grade has been halted.

This photograph taken on January 9, 2024 shows an Afghan woman refugee Najiba 25 (L) deported from Pakistan, with her son Hasibullah 5 (C) and daughter Nazia at a house in Bagrami district on the outskirts of Kabul. Najiba arrived in Afghanistan two months ago with her husband and three children. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) (Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)Premium
This photograph taken on January 9, 2024 shows an Afghan woman refugee Najiba 25 (L) deported from Pakistan, with her son Hasibullah 5 (C) and daughter Nazia at a house in Bagrami district on the outskirts of Kabul. Najiba arrived in Afghanistan two months ago with her husband and three children. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

Recent United Nations (UN) findings in Afghanistan reveal escalating restrictions by the Taliban on women's freedoms. These limitations impact their work, travel and access to healthcare. Women are now required to have a male guardian (mahram) to engage in these basic activities, the Associated Press reported.

A notable incident reported by the UN involved the Taliban's Vice and Virtue Ministry. They informed a female healthcare worker that her employment would apply only after she married.

Education for girls beyond the sixth grade has been halted under the Taliban regime. This move reverses initial promises of a more moderate governance. Moreover, enforcing a strict dress code has led to the shutdown of beauty parlours. Women who fail to adhere to the Taliban's hijab standards face arrest.

In May 2022, a decree further limited women's visibility in public, advocating for the burqa and allowing only the eyes to be shown.

The latest report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) highlights the severe impact of these measures. For instance, in Paktia province, women without male guardians have been barred from accessing health facilities. The Vice and Virtue Ministry actively ensures compliance with these rules in public places, offices and educational institutions.

Instances of women being detained for working without a mahram have been reported. In one case, three female health workers faced detention, only released after family assurances of compliance. Similarly, in Kandahar, women are prevented from travelling long distances without a mahram.

Controversially, women have been arrested for purchasing contraceptives although the Taliban has not officially banned these.

‘Islamic rulings’

The Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has defended these actions as adherence to Shariah. He criticised the UN report for its alleged misunderstandings and for challenging Islamic law.

“If UNAMA criticises these cases or considers explicit Islamic rulings as an act against human rights, then it is an insult to the beliefs of a people," AP quoted him as saying.

(With AP inputs)

Published: 23 Jan 2024, 08:35 AM IST
