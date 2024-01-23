Arrests for buying contraceptives to no school after 6th grade: How women live in Taliban's Afghanistan
The Taliban's restrictions on women in Afghanistan have led to limited access to healthcare, travel restrictions and the shutdown of beauty parlours. Women are now required to have a male guardian for basic activities and education for girls beyond the sixth grade has been halted.
Recent United Nations (UN) findings in Afghanistan reveal escalating restrictions by the Taliban on women's freedoms. These limitations impact their work, travel and access to healthcare. Women are now required to have a male guardian (mahram) to engage in these basic activities, the Associated Press reported.