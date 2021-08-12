'Arrogant': China slams Trudeau's comments over Canadian's jail sentence

On 11 August, Dandong Intermediate People’s Court held the first-instance open trial on the case of Michael Spavor in accordance with the law, and found him guilty of secretly gathering state secrets and illegally providing state secrets to foreign forces. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, confiscation of 50,000 Chinese yuan of his personal property and deportation. The relevant court handled the case in strict accordance with the law, fully protected Michael Spavor's litigation rights, respected and honored the Canadian side's consular rights such as visiting and receiving notification, and arranged for the Canadian side to attend the trial. China is a country under the rule of law. Chinese judicial organs handle cases independently in accordance with the law. There is no such thing as "arbitrary detention" at all. On the contrary, the Canadian side, disregarding the political nature of the Meng Wanzhou incident and acting as an accomplice of the US side, has detained Ms. Meng, an innocent Chinese citizen who violates no Canadian law at all, for nearly 1,000 days. This is arbitrary detention in every sense of the term.

