To Enas Taleb, the headline felt like a spiteful punch line, “Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world," it read in bold, above a photograph of the Iraqi actress waving onstage at an arts festival, according to Associated Press report. The report further noted that the Economist article reportedly ran through possible explanations of the obesity gap of 10 percentage points between men and women in the Middle East, then cited Iraqis who see Taleb’s curves as the ideal of beauty.