Aruna Miller becomes first Indian American to be Maryland Lieutenant Governor

Aruna Miller becomes first Indian American to be Maryland Lieutenant Governor2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 12:06 PM IST
Aruna Miller is the first Indian American to win the Maryland Lieutenant Governor race.
On November 8, Aruna Miller wrote history when she became the first Indian-American politician to win the campaign for lieutenant governor in Maryland, a state that borders the US capital. Former Maryland House delegate Miller, 58, ran for lieutenant governor alongside Wes Moore, the incoming Democratic governor.