Aruna Miller becomes first Indian American to be Maryland Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, Aruna Miller wrote history when she became the first Indian-American politician to win the campaign for lieutenant governor in Maryland, a state that borders the US capital. Former Maryland House delegate Miller, 58, ran for lieutenant governor alongside Wes Moore, the incoming Democratic governor.

On November 8 night, shortly after the polls closed, Moore and Miller were proclaimed victorious over their Republican rivals. Moore and Miller had been supported by both Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden during their campaigns. Miller was born in Andhra Pradesh before she and her parents immigrated to the US.

When the Governor is absent or unable to serve, the Lieutenant Governor fills in as the state's second-highest elected official. In the event of the Governor's demise, resignation, or removal from office, the Lieutenant Governor also assumes the role of Governor.

Also Read: Rishi Sunak’s religious identity under radar as Christian UK gets first Hindu prime minister

Miller overcame last-minute fierce resistance from her detractors who accused her of recruiting Hindu nationalists, a charge she rejected, to win the campaign for lieutenant governor in Maryland.

In Maryland, her appeal to Indian Americans is widespread and partisan. Leading Trump and Republican backers spoke out in favour of her and raised money. Among them, Jasdip Singh Jassee is well-known.

“Maryland, tonight you showed the nation what a small but mighty state can do when democracy is on the ballot. You chose unity over division, expanding rights over restricting rights, and hope over fear. You chose Wes Moore and me to be your next Governor and Lieutenant Governor," Miller said in her victory speech.

“Ever since I came to this country in 1972, I’ve never stopped being excited for the promise of America. I will never stop fighting to make sure that promise is available to everyone. And this promise begins with a commitment to deliver a Maryland where we leave no one behind," she said.

(With PTI inputs)