US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory, strongly opposes ‘unilateral attempts by China’, says official
The US supports Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory, opposes China's claims across Line of Actual Control.
The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and strongly opposes any unilateral attempts by China to advance its territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control, a senior Biden administration official has said, days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim over the state following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there.