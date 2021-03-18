Subscribe
Home >News >World >Arvind Subramanian resigns as professor from Ashoka University

Arvind Subramanian resigns as professor from Ashoka University

A file photo of Arvind Subramanian, former chief economic adviser (CEA) to the finance ministry
1 min read . 05:17 PM IST PTI

Subramanian, the former chief economic advisor, had joined Ashoka University as a professor in the Department of Economics in July 2020

NEW DELHI : Eminent economist Arvind Subramanian has resigned as a professor from Ashoka University, two days after noted political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta's exit from the institution.

Subramanian, the former chief economic advisor, had joined Ashoka University as a professor in the Department of Economics in July 2020.

"Dr. Subramanian has resigned," a senior faculty member of Sonipat (Haryana) based Ashoka University said.

A query sent to Ashoka University regarding the resignation remained unanswered till the filing of the story.      

Subramanian was appointed Chief Economic Advisor on October 16, 2014, for a period of three years and was given an extension in 2017.

However, he quit the job close to one year of his tenure remaining and returned to the US. Subramanian's official contract was till May 2019.

