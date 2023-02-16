‘As a brown girl, I saw the promise of America unfold before me’: Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley proudly flaunted her Indian heritage in her first public appearance as a White House hopeful. She said, " I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. "My parents left India in search of a better life. They found it in Bamberg, South Carolina – population, 2,500. Our little town came to love us, but it wasn’t always easy. We were the only Indian family. Nobody knew who we were, what we were, or why we were there".