What is Jevons Paradox? Satya Nadella explains, ‘As AI becomes a commodity, its energy demands will skyrocket!’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discusses Jevons Paradox, noting that improved efficiency in AI may boost its demand and make it a commodity. However, this could also lead to increased energy consumption as AI performs a wider range of tasks.

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 Jan 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, recently pointed out a fascinating economic phenomenon called the Jevons Paradox, in the world of AI on his X account.

Nadella posted, “Jevons paradox strikes again! As AI gets more efficient and accessible, we will see its use skyrocket, turning it into a commodity we just can't get enough of.”

What is theJevons Paradox?

TheJevons paradox, as described by Nadella, is the idea that technological progress that makes a resource cheaper or more efficient to use often leads to an increase in demand for that resource.

In the case of AI, as systems become more powerful and accessible, it is likely that their use will grow significantly. This could turn AI into a commodity that’s in higher demand than ever before, as more industries and individuals adopt it to perform a wider variety of tasks.

While the increased efficiency of AI has many advantages, Nadella's mention of the Jevons paradox points to an interesting side effect. As AI performs more tasks and becomes more widely used, the demand for energy to power these systems could rise, potentially increasing overall consumption. 

This paradox suggests that making AI more accessible could unintentionally lead to higher resource use, as the tasks it performs expand alongside its availability.

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more)

 

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 06:25 PM IST
