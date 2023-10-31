As AQI deteriorates in Delhi and Mumbai, study says air pollution leads to 56% higher risk of Parkinson's disease
Looking at other cities in India, the CPCB data at 3 pm says, the AQI levels reported are as follows: at Kalyan (205), Thane (121), Pune (134), Nashik (205), Navi Mumbai (286), and Hyderabad (126).
Amid New Delhi's Air Quality Index in Anand Vihar reaching to severe level of 418, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a new study by Arizona's Barrow Neurological Institute claims air pollution is associated with a 56 percent higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease, reported news agency PTI.