Amid New Delhi's Air Quality Index in Anand Vihar reaching to severe level of 418, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a new study by Arizona's Barrow Neurological Institute claims air pollution is associated with a 56 percent higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease, reported news agency PTI.

According to lead researcher Brittany Krzyzanowski from the institute, previous studies have shown fine particulate matter, or PM2.5 can cause inflammation in the brain, which is "a known mechanism by which Parkinson's disease could develop".

Published in the journal Neurology, the US researchers have found that the relationship between air pollution and Parkinson's disease was not the same in every part of the United States, as it varies in strength by region.

India's AQI levels by CPCB: Meanwhile, according to SAFAR-India data at 6 a.m., the national capital's (New Delhi) air quality remained 'very poor' for the fourth straight day, with the pollution levels entering the 'severe' zone in parts of the city.

Looking at other cities in India, the CPCB data at 3 pm says, Mumbai's AQI at BKC stands at poor (208), Kalyan (205), Thane (121), Pune (134), Nashik (205), Navi Mumbai (286), and Hyderabad (126).

While most of the places in the National capital, the AQI was reported as very poor or severe. Bawana reported an AQI of 389, Anand Vihar (418), IGI Airport (330), Punjabi Bagh (380), and ITO (328).

What the study says: The US researchers, in their study, identified nearly 90,000 people with neurological disease from the US's Medicare dataset of about 22 million people.

After the findings, they even calculated the average annual concentrations of fine particulate matter in these specific regions and were able to identify an association between a person's previous exposure to fine particulate matter and their later risk of developing Parkinson's disease, said the report.

Study findings: The report found out that in the US, the Mississippi-Ohio River Valley was a Parkinson's disease hotspot, while North Dakota, parts of Texas, Kansas, eastern Michigan, and parts of Florida were other regions.

Among others, the researchers said people living in the western half of the US were at a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease compared with the rest of the US.

"Regional differences in Parkinson's disease might reflect regional differences in the composition of the particulate matter. Some areas may have particulate matter containing more toxic components compared to other areas," PTI quoted Krzyzanowski as saying.

