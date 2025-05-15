As ‘boycott Turkey’ trends, here's what President Erdogan told Shehbaz Sharif: ‘... Pakistan, Turki dosti zindabad!’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed his country’s steadfast support for Pakistan, calling PM Shehbaz Sharif his “dear brother”, amid public outrage in India over Turkey’s open support to Pakistan after India’s Operation Sindoor following the Pak-backed Pahalgam terror attack.

In a social media post, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Erdoğan’s "strong support and unwavering solidarity".

“Pakistan takes pride in its long-standing, time-tested, and enduring fraternal ties with Türkiye… I am particularly grateful for His Excellency's constructive role and determined efforts in promoting peace in South Asia,” Sharif also said.

Responding to this, Erdoğan hailed the Turkey-Pakistan bond as rare and resilient: “Dear @CMShehbaz brother… The Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood… is one of the finest examples of true friendship… As in the past, we will continue to stand by you in good times and bad in the future,” Erdoğan wrote, concluding with: “Long live Pakistan-Turkey friendship!”

Indians call for "Turkey, Azerbaijan boycott" The "Turkey boycott" campaign in India gained steam following revelations that Turkey had supplied, as per preliminary report, armed drones used in recent attacks on Indian soil. Citizens, traders, and right-wing groups have launched widespread calls to boycott Turkish and Azerbaijani products and tourism.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch, CAIT step in The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), a key affiliate of the RSS, issued a strong statement condemning Turkey’s military cooperation with Pakistan.

“We demand immediate economic sanctions, suspension of all flights, and a total tourism and product boycott targeting Turkey,” the SJM said in an official release.

“Such open support to Pakistan amid hostilities cannot be tolerated. Indian traders must take a stand,” CAIT declared.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models,” she said in a press briefing.

The report has reinforced the perception that Turkey is actively aiding Pakistan’s military efforts, angering Indian citizens.

"In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise all against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey," a MakeMyTrip spokesperson stated on May 14.

The advisory follows a sharp decline in travel bookings—reservations for Turkey and Azerbaijan have dropped 60%, while cancellations surged by 250% over the past week.

EaseMyTrip founder calls for 'Made in India' preference EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti has extended the boycott sentiment beyond travel, urging Indians to reconsider their purchases of Chinese products.

Ixigo suspends Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China bookings Another major player, Ixigo, has completely suspended flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China. In a statement, the company confirmed its decision, citing recent geopolitical developments and public sentiment.

“In view of recent developments and public sentiment, we have removed flight and hotel listings for these destinations,” the company stated.

Mass cancellations in Uttar Pradesh The boycott movement has resulted in more than 15,000 cancellations from Uttar Pradesh alone, particularly from the Purvanchal region, which includes cities like Varanasi, Azamgarh, and Mau. Travel agencies and airlines are offering full refunds to customers withdrawing their travel plans in solidarity.

Turkey & Azerbaijan stand with Pakistan

Tensions escalated when both Turkey and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their support for Pakistan despite its backing of cross-border terrorism and its aggressive stance after Operation Sindoor.

Azerbaijan's official statement on India-Pakistan tensions reportedly aligned with Pakistan’s stance, further inflaming the controversy. Meanwhile, Turkey expressed solidarity with Pakistan.