As China bans women modeling lingerie, men pull it off with panache1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 10:42 PM IST
- Livestreams featuring females modeling lingerie have had a history of being promptly shut down and banned
Livestream shopping has become a popular industry in China, expected to reach a value of $700 billion by the end of 2023. However, due to China's laws against spreading obscene material online, livestreams featuring female models wearing lingerie have a history of being banned. To work around this, some businesses have started hiring male models to model women's lingerie.
