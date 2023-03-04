As China bans women modeling lingerie, men pull it off with panache

However, male broadcasters modeling traditionally female products are not a new concept in the industry, as reported by Insider. One of China's most popular lipstick models, Austin Li Jiaqi, is male and has been dubbed the "Lipstick King." According to the owner of a livestream business named "Mr. Xu," told Jiupai News in an interview, "Personally, we don't really have a choice. The designs can't be modeled by our female colleagues, so we will use our male colleagues to model it."

