India may overtake China as world's most populous nation

As China's birth rate hits an all-time low in 2022, India is poised to overtake the Communist giant as the world's most populous country in the next few years. As per the country's statistics office, China's population in 2022 was 1.4118 billion, and it fell by 850,000 from 2021. Meanwhile, the national birth rate hit a record low - 6.77 births per 1,000 people.

