The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks, follow social distancing and other safety measures to contain the spread of the more deadly and contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly across the globe.

The comments come in the backdrop of WHO admission that the COVID-19 delta variant, first seen in India, is “the most transmissible of the variants identified so far," and warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries.

Mariangela Simao, WHO's assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, said people cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses and that they still need to protect themselves.

“Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission. People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene ... the physical distance, avoid crowding," Simao said during a news briefing from the agency’s Geneva headquarters, according to CNBC. "This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing," she added.

At a press briefing on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the lack of vaccines in poor countries was exacerbating the delta variant's transmission.

He described a recent meeting he attended of an advisory group established to allocate vaccines.

“They were disappointed because there is no vaccine to allocate," he said, criticizing rich countries for declining to immediately share shots with the developing world. “If there is no vaccine, what do you share?"

“The global situation is incredibly fragile," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19.

Van Kerkhove said that while the transmission is dropping in Europe, there are numerous events — from large sporting events to backyard barbeques — that all have consequences for disease spread.

“The delta variant, the virus, will continue to evolve," Van Kerkhove said.

"Right now our public health and social measures work, our vaccines work, our diagnostics work, our therapeutics work. But there may be a time where this virus evolves and these countermeasures don't."

With inputs from agencies

