As Covid-19 cases surge, Wales announces two-week lockdown starting Friday

The government of Wales announced a two-week lockdown designed to curb the spread of coronavirus, from Oct. 23 to Nov. 9.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said everyone in Wales will be required to stay at home, with all non-essential retail outlets closing. Primary schools will reopen after the half-term break and secondary schools will open again only for children in years 7 and 8, he said.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said everyone in Wales will be required to stay at home, with all non-essential retail outlets closing. Primary schools will reopen after the half-term break and secondary schools will open again only for children in years 7 and 8, he said.

“We are aware of the demands we are making of our fellow citizens here in Wales," Drakeford said in a televised statement on Monday. “A fire-break period is our best chance of regaining control of the virus and avoiding a much longer and more damaging lockdown."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been resisting calls for a similar short, sharp lockdown across the border in England.

The action in Wales is a vivid illustration of how the political unity that marked the first phase of the pandemic in March and April has now disintegrated. Arguments over cash and strategy are deepening divisions between local and regional leaders and Johnson’s government in London.

Johnson is still locked in a row with the mayor of Greater Manchester, in northwest England, over the government’s plan to impose tighter rules on the region.

