As Covid-19 vaccines lag, Europe keeps cheap money flowing

As Covid-19 vaccines lag, Europe keeps cheap money flowing4 min read . 02:43 PM IST
With the near-term economic fortunes of the EU and U.S. diverging, ECB will keep monetary loose longer than the Fed; U.S., eurozone ‘not on the same page’
FRANKFURT : The European Central Bank will keep its aggressive monetary stimulus in place and lag behind the Federal Reserve in phasing it out, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, as the eurozone wrestles with a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections that likely tipped the bloc back into recession early this year.
A resurgence of the pandemic in Europe and a sluggish rollout of vaccines have kept businesses shut across swaths of the Continent, driving a divergence with the U.S. economy, which is benefiting from a hefty dose of government spending and speedier Covid-19 vaccinations.
