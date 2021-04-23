Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >As Covid-19 vaccines lag, Europe keeps cheap money flowing

As Covid-19 vaccines lag, Europe keeps cheap money flowing

Premium
The eurozone economy is likely to grow at an annualized rate of 6% in the second quarter of 2021, after contracting 1% in the first three months of the year, according to JPMorgan.
4 min read . 02:43 PM IST Tom Fairless,The Wall Street Journal

With the near-term economic fortunes of the EU and U.S. diverging, ECB will keep monetary loose longer than the Fed; U.S., eurozone ‘not on the same page’

FRANKFURT : The European Central Bank will keep its aggressive monetary stimulus in place and lag behind the Federal Reserve in phasing it out, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, as the eurozone wrestles with a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections that likely tipped the bloc back into recession early this year.

A resurgence of the pandemic in Europe and a sluggish rollout of vaccines have kept businesses shut across swaths of the Continent, driving a divergence with the U.S. economy, which is benefiting from a hefty dose of government spending and speedier Covid-19 vaccinations.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Delhi HC extends date till May 15, to take up only extremely urgent matters filed in 2021

1 min read . 03:33 PM IST
Premium

Honda aims for 100% electric vehicles by 2040, says new CEO

1 min read . 03:32 PM IST
Premium

PM tells states to check hoarding and black marketing of oxygen, covid drugs

2 min read . 03:24 PM IST
Premium

Bengaluru: Metro rail services to be closed during weekend due to curfew. Details here

4 min read . 02:46 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.