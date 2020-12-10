As covid-19 vaccines roll out, states to determine who gets shots first

As soon as this weekend, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant emergency approval to a Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. Within 24 hours, 2.9 million doses are set to be sent to every state and the District of Columbia. For most, that initial shipment will be enough to inoculate a little under 1% of their populations. A federal official said Wednesday that an additional 2.9 million doses would be held back and shipped about three weeks later for those initial vaccine recipients to get the second of the two-dose regimen. Another 500,000 doses from the initial supply would be held in reserve in case any problems arise, the official said.

