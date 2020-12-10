As covid-19 vaccines roll out, states to determine who gets shots first

As covid-19 vaccines roll out, states to determine who gets shots first7 min read . 10:29 AM IST
- Health-care workers, long-term-care residents, teachers and minority groups are among those seeking priority
The U.S. is about to launch one of the most daunting public-health efforts in generations: swiftly distributing a Covid-19 vaccine across all 50 states, each of which will determine who gets priority.
As soon as this weekend, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant emergency approval to a Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. Within 24 hours, 2.9 million doses are set to be sent to every state and the District of Columbia. For most, that initial shipment will be enough to inoculate a little under 1% of their populations. A federal official said Wednesday that an additional 2.9 million doses would be held back and shipped about three weeks later for those initial vaccine recipients to get the second of the two-dose regimen. Another 500,000 doses from the initial supply would be held in reserve in case any problems arise, the official said.
