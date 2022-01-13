As covid delta variant retreats experts warn darker days lie ahead for hospitals

In many parts of the U.S., the health care system is “collapsing under the weight of Covid patients," said Neil Sehgal, a professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. “I started to question whether or not this was the week the health care system would break."The most recent CDC Nowcast data predict that omicron is dominating caseloads in every region of the country. And while infections appear to be peaking in places that were hit early, such as New York City, the majority of cities are continuing to see infections eclipse previous records and hospitalizations skyrocket.