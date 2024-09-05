As crackdown deepens in Venezuela, Chevron says keep the oil flowing
Collin Eaton , Jenny Strasburg , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Sep 2024, 08:20 PM IST
- Behind the scenes, Chevron’s message to the White House is that the oil giant needs to stay in Venezuela, even if Nicolás Maduro remains.
Days after Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro declared electoral victory and began cracking down on dissenters, Chevron offered U.S. officials its stance: It is critical Chevron be allowed to continue pumping oil there.
