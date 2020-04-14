A mobile phone showing French President Emmanuel Macron, as he addresses the nation about the coronavirus disease outbreak, is displayed for a photo in front of an almost empty motorway in Strasbourg, France (Photo: Reuters)
As deaths near 15k, France's Macron extends coronavirus lockdown until 11 May

1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2020, 12:02 AM IST Agencies

  • 'Over the next four weeks, the rules must be respected,' the president said in a televised address to the nation
  • France reported 574 new deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 14,967 since the coronavirus outbreak began

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won.

"Over the next four weeks, the rules must be respected," the president said in a televised address to the nation.

He said that by May 11, France would be able to test every citizen presenting COVID-19 symptoms.

France reported 574 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday, bringing the total to 14,967 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

A total of 335 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, up from 315 the previous day, while 239 deaths were recorded in nursing homes.

For the fifth day in a row, the number of patients in intensive care fell, with 24 fewer people, leaving 6,821 in a serious condition. The figure is seen as a key indicator of the outbreak's spread across the country.

The report came just ahead of a televised address by President Emmanuel Macron, who announced another extension of the stay-at-home orders and business closures in place since March 17, until May 11.

The ministry confirmed that the epidemic had reached a "high plateau," with more than 98,000 infections recorded across the country so far.

The actual number is likely higher since only the most serious cases are tested.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

