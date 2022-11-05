As Elon Musk chimes ‘$8 for blue tick’, how will the verified badge benefit you?2 min read . 04:16 PM IST
Power to the people! Blue for $8/month, Elon Musk says while explaining its benefits
Power to the people! Blue for $8/month, Elon Musk says while explaining its benefits
Elon Musk hasn't taken the trolling over Twitter ‘blue tick’ debate lightly. With every debate on the topic, he keeps chiming ‘will cost $8’.
Elon Musk hasn't taken the trolling over Twitter ‘blue tick’ debate lightly. With every debate on the topic, he keeps chiming ‘will cost $8’.
Soon after taking over the company, Musk announced that Twitter will charge USD 8 (around ₹660) per month from verified (blue tick) accounts. He asserted that such actions are needed to make the $44 billion takeover viable.
Soon after taking over the company, Musk announced that Twitter will charge USD 8 (around ₹660) per month from verified (blue tick) accounts. He asserted that such actions are needed to make the $44 billion takeover viable.
However, the move triggered intense debate on the social media platform with Twitterati pointing out that nobody will pay this money for a verified badge as this will automatically mean that it's a paid partnership.
However, the move triggered intense debate on the social media platform with Twitterati pointing out that nobody will pay this money for a verified badge as this will automatically mean that it's a paid partnership.
Instead of distancing himself from the debate, Musk chose to defend the move with tweets like ‘To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8’ and ‘Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8’.
Instead of distancing himself from the debate, Musk chose to defend the move with tweets like ‘To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8’ and ‘Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8’.
He even debated it with celebrities like Stephen King, David Sacks and others justifying why Twitter needs to charge for the verified badge.
He even debated it with celebrities like Stephen King, David Sacks and others justifying why Twitter needs to charge for the verified badge.
However, the bigger question here is how the $8 blue tick will benefit you.
However, the bigger question here is how the $8 blue tick will benefit you.
To explain this Musk said, Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.
To explain this Musk said, Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.
He notes, the users will get priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam, the ability to post long video & audio, half as many ads. Also, paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with Twitter.
He notes, the users will get priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam, the ability to post long video & audio, half as many ads. Also, paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with Twitter.
This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators, Musk notes.
This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators, Musk notes.
For this, Musk says “There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians"
For this, Musk says “There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians"
In just one week since Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the world's richest person has made several changes at the micro-blogging company including layoffs, $8 for for blue tick, content council, advertising, home page, etc.
In just one week since Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the world's richest person has made several changes at the micro-blogging company including layoffs, $8 for for blue tick, content council, advertising, home page, etc.
Musk has vowed to shake up the social media company, keeping employees, advertisers and users on the edge of their seats, according to the news agency Reuters.
Musk has vowed to shake up the social media company, keeping employees, advertisers and users on the edge of their seats, according to the news agency Reuters.