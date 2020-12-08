As infections rise, European Central Bank prepares stimulus

Analysts view action at Thursday's meeting as all but certain. ECB President Christine Lagarde said at the Oct. 28 meeting that there was “little doubt" that the 25-member governing council would conduct a “recalibration" of existing stimulus programs at the December meeting. She subsequently pointed to the current, 1.35 trillion ($1.58 trillion) pandemic emergency bond purchase program as a likely place for action. Analysts think the council could add 500 billion euros or more to the purchases, and extend their duration to the end of 2021 or to mid-2022. Currently the purchases are slated to run until mid-2021, or until the end of the COVID-19 crisis phase, whichever comes first.