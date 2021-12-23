The Income Tax Department has announced that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over ₹1,44,328 crore to more than 1.38 crore taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 20th December, 2021.

Income tax refunds of ₹49,194 crore have been issued in 1,35,35,261 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹95,133 crore have been issued in 2,11,932 cases. This includes 99.75 lakh refunds of assessment year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to ₹20,451.95 crore.

As the December 31 is the last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for individual taxpayers for the financial year 2021, The department has reported that there has been surge in e-filing and 46.77 lakh returns were filed in the last seven days.

So far, more than 4 crore Income tax returns for 2020-21 fiscal (ended March 2021) have been filed till December 21.

"Over 4 crore Income Tax Returns filed! 46.77 lakh #ITRs filed in last 7 days & over 8.7 lakh #ITRs filed on 21st December, 2021," the I-T department tweeted.

The department has been reminding taxpayers to file their returns for fiscal year 2020-21 (ended March 31,2021) by sending SMS and emails to those who have not filed yet.

The last date of filing ITR has been extended till December 31, from July 31.

