As Microsoft takes on Google, CEO Satya Nadella has found a new tool to win the ‘Search’ battle
Satya Nadella looks to challenge Google while spreading this technology across Microsoft’s software empire.
With Microsoft Corp. adding artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI to its Bing search engine, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella sees another opportunity to challenge Google’s dominance.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×