NEW YORK : New York’s mayor said Monday he was considering putting the nation’s biggest city under curfew after nights of destruction followed three days of largely peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, had previously rejected imposing a curfew, as many other cities across the US have done to try to curb violence that erupted amid demonstrations over Floyd’s 25 May death, police brutality and racial injustice.

But de Blasio said Monday he was talking with police commissioner Dermot Shea and governor Andrew Cuomo about the idea. The mayor emphasized that no decision had been made on a curfew, and “there are advantages and disadvantages."

Earlier Monday, Shea said he didn’t think curfew would work.

“The problem is: People need to listen to a curfew, and that’s not going to happen. If people think it will, they don’t understand what’s going on," Shea said on NBC’s “Today."

The deliberations came as workers swept up broken glass outside luxury stores in Manhattan’s chic SoHo neighbourhood, where people smashed windows and plundered shops overnight. “Hundreds and hundreds" were arrested, Shea said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the neighbourhood around 12:30 am and was taken to a hospital, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Groups of people poured down the sidewalks in Soho and other neighbourhoods including Union Square, breaking into Rolex, Kate Spade and Prada boutiques and electronics stores that have been shuttered for over two months because of the coronavirus.

“People are doing this so next time, before they think about trying to kill another black person, they’re going to be like, ’Damn, we don’t want them out here doing this ... again,’" New York City resident Sean Jones said as he watched the destruction. It was the third night in a row of mainly peaceful daytime demonstrations, chaotic nights, hotspots of violence and arrests, with the mayor’s daughter among those arrested over the weekend.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets around the nation to express outrage over Floyd’s death and other killings of black people, particularly by police. Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Monday derided the nation’s governors as “weak" and demanded tougher crackdowns on protesters in the aftermath of another night of violent protests in dozens of American cities. Trump spoke to governors on a video teleconference with law enforcement and national security officials, telling the local leaders they “have to get much tougher" amid protests and criticizing their responses. “Most of you are weak," Trump said. “You have to arrest people."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via