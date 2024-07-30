‘As parents, we…’: Prince William, Kate Middleton offer condolences after tragic UK mass stabbing that left 2 kids dead

Prince William and Kate Middleton extended their "love, thoughts, and prayers" to those affected by the tragic mass stabbing in the UK, which resulted in the deaths of two children while nine others were seriously injured.

"As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.

Thank you also to the emergency responders who demonstrated compassion and professionalism despite being met with the most horrific scenes when your community needed you most," Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote on social media

UK stabbing: King Charles ’profoundly shocked’ King Charles and Queen Camilla expressed they were “profoundly shocked” by the stabbing attack at a community center in Southport, a town in north-west England.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the King said, “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked by the utterly horrific incident in Southport.”

He continued, “We extend our most heartfelt condolences, prayers, and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives, as well as to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.

UK stabbing: What we know about the suspect? A 17-year-old male suspect from Wales, armed with a knife, is thought to have entered the premises and carried out the attack. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to a briefing by Merseyside Police.

Two adults, who were reportedly trying to protect the children, are also in critical condition, police said.

‘Deeply shocked’: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed that the entire country is "deeply shocked" by the attack.

He stated, “I speak for everyone across the nation in extending our thoughts and condolences to the victims, their families, friends, and the broader community.”

In a social media post, Starmer described the news from Southport as “horrendous and deeply shocking.” He added, “My thoughts are with all those affected. I extend my gratitude to the police and emergency services for their prompt response and am receiving regular updates as the situation unfolds.”

UK stabbing attack: Two children dead, 9 injured The tragic mass stabbing in the UK resulted in the deaths of two young girls and left nine other children injured.

Local media reports indicate that a "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" for children aged two to six was being held near the site of the attack in Southport, a seaside town in the Sefton borough of Merseyside, north-west England.