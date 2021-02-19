Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >As power returns, Texas energy firms slowly emerge from deep freeze
TOPSHOT - A woman walks through snow-covered Central Park, New York, on February 18, 2021 as the city is hit by another winter storm. - A historic winter weather system that brought bitter, record-busting cold to much of the southern and central US was pushing up the East Coast on February 18, with forecasters warning of heavy snowfall and dangerous, icy buildups. The frigid blast has over the past week seen Arctic cold envelope the US heartland unfamiliar with such extremes, leaving dozens of dead in its wake and millions of people in oil-rich Texas without power. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

As power returns, Texas energy firms slowly emerge from deep freeze

2 min read . 03:45 PM IST Reuters

  • Millions of people across Texas shivered in the dark this week after a severe winter storm laid siege to the state

Houston: Texas energy firms on Friday began to prepare for oil and gas production after days of frozen shutdowns as electric power and water service slowly resumed at darkened oilfields and refineries.

Houston: Texas energy firms on Friday began to prepare for oil and gas production after days of frozen shutdowns as electric power and water service slowly resumed at darkened oilfields and refineries.

It will take several days for oilfield crews to deice valves, restart systems and begin oil and gas production. US Gulf Coast refiners face five- to seven-day restarts with low water pressure continuing to hamper operations even as power is being restored, said people familiar with the matter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Caught on camera: Terrorists gun down 2 policemen at Srinagar tea stall

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST

Pandemic will force 18mn Indians to find new occupation by 2030: McKinsey report

2 min read . 03:40 PM IST

Lockdown decimates UK retail, borrowing surge slows

2 min read . 03:39 PM IST

COVID-19 surge: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Maharashtra's Wardha

1 min read . 03:28 PM IST

It will take several days for oilfield crews to deice valves, restart systems and begin oil and gas production. US Gulf Coast refiners face five- to seven-day restarts with low water pressure continuing to hamper operations even as power is being restored, said people familiar with the matter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Caught on camera: Terrorists gun down 2 policemen at Srinagar tea stall

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST

Pandemic will force 18mn Indians to find new occupation by 2030: McKinsey report

2 min read . 03:40 PM IST

Lockdown decimates UK retail, borrowing surge slows

2 min read . 03:39 PM IST

COVID-19 surge: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Maharashtra's Wardha

1 min read . 03:28 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Millions of people across Texas shivered in the dark this week after a severe winter storm laid siege to the state, with demand for natural gas spiking and supplies needed to power electric generators and heat homes drying up.

Estimates vary, but the unusually cold weather in Texas and the Plains states curtailed up to 4 million barrels per day of crude oil production and 21 billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to analysts. Texas refiners halted about a fifth of the nation's oil processing amid power outages and severe cold.

The freeze offs, which can occur when water in the gas turns to ice, led utilities to call for conservation measures from California to West Virginia.

Ford Motor Co halted production in Kansas City, Missouri, because of a lack of natural gas. Mexico, which imports large volumes of natural gas from the United States, experienced blackouts in northern states bordering Texas, with some factories reporting billions in losses on limited natural gas supplies from Texas.

Texas on Wednesday ordered gas producers to halt exports needed by state utilities through Sunday, sparking Mexico to call the US envoy to press for natural gas supplies. But in the US, the move did not appear to affect deliveries beyond Texas' borders. California's power exchange and the MISO, an exchange that handles 15 US states, both said they had not seen any impact.

More natural gas will soon be flowing. Chevron Corp and ConocoPhillips have begun restoring shale output, and Chevron will prioritize natural gas production. Texas oil and gas regulators and a DiamondBack Energy executive also reported that power was being restored to west Texas, where oil production was shut by record snowfall and power outages.

TRENDING STORIES See All

“The majority of our Permian and Eagle Ford volumes remain offline," said Conoco spokeswoman April Andrews, referring to the two major Texas shale fields.

Conoco, the top US independent oil producer, is ready to bring back full operations across its US operations outside of Alaska once power and other infrastructure outages end, she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.