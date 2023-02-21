As Prince Harry fights for police protection, here's how much his legal tussle costs taxpayers
- After Prince Harry and Meghan Markel decided to leave the royal family and live in the United States, the UK government was fast to strip them of many rights provided to royal family members
In the legal battle between Prince Harry and the UK government, it is the taxpayers of the country who are losing money. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markel decided to leave the royal family and live in the United States, the UK government was fast to strip them of many rights provided to royal family members, prompting the young Prince to file for judicial review.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×