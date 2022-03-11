Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  As Putin fires 8 generals over losses in war with Ukraine, see Russia's military structure

As Putin fires 8 generals over losses in war with Ukraine, see Russia's military structure

Ukraine recently said that 353 Russian tanks, including 1165 armored vehicles of different types, have been hit in the combat so far
2 min read . 10:28 PM IST Livemint

Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs recently shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started, noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed till now

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly sacked his top generals over Moscow’s military losses in the invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv has claimed.

According to Ukraine's security council chief Oleksiy Danilov, Putin has so far fired eight generals for poor strategy and a series of embarrassing defeats for Russia. 

“[The enemy] had about 8 generals removed from their posts because they did not complete the task," Danilov was quoted as saying. 

"New ones have been appointed. We clearly understand what is happening in the Russian Federation. I can tell they're desperate," he added. 

The Russian never thought that "this nation is so united", stated Danilov. 

The Ukrainian defence secretary, however, said that the road ahead "won't be easy". "Will it be difficult? Yes, it will be difficult, don't underestimate the enemy. We beat him in all directions, but he, like locusts, creeps and crawls," said Danilov.

This comes as Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs recently shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started, noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed till now.

Further, it said that 353 Russian tanks, including 1165 armored vehicles of different types, 57 aircraft, 83 helicopters, 125 artillery pieces, and 58 MLRs, have been hit in the combat so far.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 558 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs, and 31 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Amidst the violent invasion, see what Russia's military ranks are:

According to the US Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the Russian military structure is split between "Conscript and Contract Servicemen" and "Officer" ranks.

Conscript and Contract Servicemen

Russian soldiers progress through the initial rungs of the country's army via the following ranks (from lowest to highest):

Private

Private First Class

Junior Sergeant

Sergeant

Senior Sergeant

Starshina

Warrant Officer

Senior Warrant Officer

Officer ranks

Junior Lieutenant

Lieutenant

Senior Lieutenant

Capitan

Major

Lieutenant Colonel

Colonel

Major General

Lieutenant General

Colonel-General

General of the Army

Marshal of the Russian Federation

