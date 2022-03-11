This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs recently shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started, noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed till now
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly sacked his top generals over Moscow’s military losses in the invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv has claimed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly sacked his top generals over Moscow’s military losses in the invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv has claimed.
According to Ukraine's security council chief Oleksiy Danilov, Putin has so far fired eight generals for poor strategy and a series of embarrassing defeats for Russia.
“[The enemy] had about 8 generals removed from their posts because they did not complete the task," Danilov was quoted as saying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“[The enemy] had about 8 generals removed from their posts because they did not complete the task," Danilov was quoted as saying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"New ones have been appointed. We clearly understand what is happening in the Russian Federation. I can tell they're desperate," he added.
"New ones have been appointed. We clearly understand what is happening in the Russian Federation. I can tell they're desperate," he added.
The Russian never thought that "this nation is so united", stated Danilov.
The Russian never thought that "this nation is so united", stated Danilov.
The Ukrainian defence secretary, however, said that the road ahead "won't be easy". "Will it be difficult? Yes, it will be difficult, don't underestimate the enemy. We beat him in all directions, but he, like locusts, creeps and crawls," said Danilov.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Ukrainian defence secretary, however, said that the road ahead "won't be easy". "Will it be difficult? Yes, it will be difficult, don't underestimate the enemy. We beat him in all directions, but he, like locusts, creeps and crawls," said Danilov.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This comes as Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs recently shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started, noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed till now.
This comes as Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs recently shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started, noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed till now.
Further, it said that 353 Russian tanks, including 1165 armored vehicles of different types, 57 aircraft, 83 helicopters, 125 artillery pieces, and 58 MLRs, have been hit in the combat so far.