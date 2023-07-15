UK visa fee to rise ‘significantly’: Here's how much you need to pay2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that fees and health surcharges paid by visa applicants, including Indians, to the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) will increase significantly. Though there is no confirmation from the government yet, reports suggest that the hike is likely to be around 15% to 20%.
