As Russia and China rewrite rules of war, NATO adapts its game plan
Alan Cullison , Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Dec 2024, 10:24 AM IST
SummaryCyber and energy security are priorities for the alliance’s new leader, as member nations share more intelligence to protect critical infrastructure.
BRUSSELS—NATO was created to fight a shooting war against Moscow. Now Secretary-General Mark Rutte wants the alliance ready to fight unconventional battles against unseen enemies.
