As Russia-Ukraine war spurs race for wheat, world has limited room to grow more
2 min read.05:44 AM ISTBloomberg
Russia’s war in Ukraine has effectively choked off over 25% of the world’s supply of a grain used in everything from bread to noodles to livestock feed
So far, China has been scooping up Australian wheat, with exports in 2022 already outstripping orders made during the whole of last year
Wheat farmers around the world are running at full tilt and there’s not much scope to produce more of the food staple and replenish supplies shut off by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Most Western nations have limited ability to boost wheat acres, said Ole Houe, chief executive of IKON Commodities, an Australian company providing risk management and brokering services. The two regions that managed to expand consistently in the last decade are South America and Russia.
“Russia is out, obviously, at the moment," Houe said. “South America is getting a lot of resistance with their acreage because the only way they increase acreage is from deforestation. So globally we do have an issue: where do we get the extra grain from?"
Russia’s war in Ukraine has effectively choked off over 25% of the world’s supply of a grain used in everything from bread to noodles to livestock feed. This puts the market on track for the “sharpest shock" since the Great Grain Robbery in the 1970s, said Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The prices are speeding up food inflation and raising concerns for countries reliant on foreign supply.
Goldman said traders should reduce bets that the U.S. will step in and feed global grains demand. Farmers there have little spare capacity to increase acreage, which is already near records, and crop nutrients are too expensive to provide an easy solution to increase yields. That’s on top of Ukraine corn planting and the winter wheat harvest that’s likely to be upended by the war.
Another reason most countries have limited ability to boost wheat acres is that the crop has largely been planted across the Northern Hemisphere. There’s some spring wheat, but Europe and the U.S. primarily grow winter wheat, which was all seeded back in the autumn, making it too late to change the area now.
In Australia, where farmers harvested a bumper crop last year, any increase in acreage would be marginal, according to Houe. “We’re currently growing in all the area that you could possibly imagine," he said.
The nation is gearing up for an export season that’s set to be longer, busier and far bigger than usual to meet surging demand overseas. Houe predicts Australia’s export program will continue past July, when shipments from Down Under tend to wind down, and into October when the next harvest kicks off.
IKON Commodities has put Australia’s wheat export program for this season at a record 29 million tons, Houe said. That’s up 47% on last season’s overseas shipments as estimated by the government, which has forecast 24.9 million tons for this season.
So far, China has been scooping up Australian wheat, with exports in 2022 already outstripping orders made during the whole of last year.
“This year we’ll go full tilt -- absolute full tilt," he said. “We will ship more than everybody thinks we will."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
