Google-parent Alphabet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai, while thanking Susan Wojcicki, has said it’s “impossible to express" the YouTube chief’s contribution to the company. Wojcicki stepped down after spending 25 years at Google.

“Today, after nearly 25 years at @Google, I’m stepping back to start a new chapter. I'm inspired every day by creators around the world who bring people together on @YouTube. It's been an honor to have a front row seat to this incredible community," Wojcicki announced her resignation on Twitter.

While sharing her tweet, Pichai said he was “very grateful" for her “leadership, insights and friendship over the years" “...so happy you're staying on to advise us. Thank you, Susan!" he added.

It's impossible to express in one tweet all that @SusanWojcicki has done for Google and YouTube. Very grateful for your leadership, insights and friendship over the years, and so happy you're staying on to advise us. Thank you, Susan! https://t.co/eYZENvZ0DY — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 16, 2023

Indian-American Neal Mohan will take over YouTube as the CEO. In 2015, he was appointed Chief Product Officer of YouTube. Neal was instrumental in the introduction of some of its largest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music, Premium, and Shorts. He also put up a top-notch product and UX team.

One of Wojcicki's top aims after joining YouTube nine years ago was assembling a stellar leadership group. “Neal Mohan was one of those leaders," she said while calling the new CEO a “terrific leader".

Wojcicki promised to support Neal and assist with the transition, which would involve meeting with creators, coaching team members, and continuing to work with some YouTube teams.

‘The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube," Wojcicki wrote in her message to YouTubers.

Wojcicki said that, in her “next chapter", she was committed to continuing to support women in tech". She promised to keep investing in businesses started and run by women, as well as mentoring female CEOs.

Wojcicki oversaw YouTube for nine years, an extraordinarily long tenure for a CEO in Silicon Valley, especially one who was not the company's founder. She increased revenue to $29 billion and active users to well over 2.5 billion while serving as CEO of YouTube. Prior to that, she contributed to the development and growth of Google's now-dominant advertising business.

