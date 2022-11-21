As Syria foreign minister concludes visit, focus on India’s role in reconstruction

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, “India over the years has been extending humanitarian, technical and developmental assistance to Syria through bilateral and multilateral channels. Consignments of food and medicines have been supplied to Syria from time to time, including during the pandemic. India has offered Lines of Credit worth USD 280 million to Syria for building a power plant and a steel plant in the country." New Delhi has also provided scholarships for Syrian students to study in India.

