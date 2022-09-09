As the second Elizabethan age ends, a personal reflection on 70 Years

The monarchy has modernized, up to a point, in part because it was forced to through the psychodramas of her children’s marital difficulties. But the queen retained much of the mystery of the monarchy and its dignity. Her views on the momentous events of her life and of all the famous people she met remain mostly unknown. It remains a long way from the informal “bicycle monarchies" of Scandinavia and the Netherlands. Under her son and heir, the family will inevitably downsize.