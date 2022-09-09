Home / News / World / As the second Elizabethan age ends, a personal reflection on 70 Years
As the second Elizabethan age ends, a personal reflection on 70 Years
Stephen Fidler, The Wall Street Journal
The death of a 96-year old woman, Queen Elizabeth II, isn’t a surprise but the length of her reign makes it a shock. More than 86% of people now living in the U.K. were born during her time on the throne. Only a minority can remember any other monarch.
The second Elizabethan Age ended on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has spanned my life. I was born in 1952, a few months after the new monarch was summoned home from the then-British colony of Kenya on the death of her father from lung cancer.
Those of us born in the year she ascended the throne have been a gilded cohort. A study this year of my Platinum Jubilee generation by the Institute of Fiscal Studies shows us to be the richest in British history so far, with average household incomes higher than the population as a whole.
Britain in 1952 feels like another country. The effects of World War II were still being felt in the rationing of food, which ended in 1954. In her first winter on the throne, a heavy, smothering smog descended on London—prompting the introduction of clean air acts that banned the burning of coal.
The 1950s was a period of economic expansion. The first televisions arrived in homes, including my own. The country was losing its homogeneity as immigrants arrived from the Caribbean and elsewhere. Meanwhile, the areas shaded pink—the color of the British Empire—on the maps in my classrooms shrank as former colonies gained independence.
For many people like me, even those who aren’t monarchists, a link with the past was sundered on Thursday and an abiding presence in our lives is no longer. It has happened when the world and the country seem to be facing more turmoil than for many decades.
The queen has been a lasting presence in our lives—not least on our stamps, coins and bank notes—but not an unchanging one. For one thing, her accent has changed. Listen to an early recording of her voice and the “hyperlect" of the British aristocracy of a bygone age is apparent. In later decades, this softened as her voice took on aspects of the “estuary English" of middle England.
The monarchy has modernized, up to a point, in part because it was forced to through the psychodramas of her children’s marital difficulties. But the queen retained much of the mystery of the monarchy and its dignity. Her views on the momentous events of her life and of all the famous people she met remain mostly unknown. It remains a long way from the informal “bicycle monarchies" of Scandinavia and the Netherlands. Under her son and heir, the family will inevitably downsize.
Her reign, which began when Winston Churchill was still prime minister, oversaw a decline in Britain’s status that she was powerless to alter. But if in the 1950s Britain tried to recreate what many saw as its glorious past, in the 1960s, it started looking ahead. In 1961, she danced with the president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, in Accra.
British pop music symbolized an era of change as it spread to America and around the world, a manifestation of what later was called soft power that the country comforted itself with, having lost much of the hard variety. The past, which the monarchy represented, came together with the present when the queen honored the Beatles as Members of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace in 1965.
In the 1970s, the U.K. joined the European Economic Community. The country endured coal strikes, blackouts, three-day working weeks, widespread labor unrest and a visit cap-in-hand to the International Monetary Fund. Pop music turned to punk rock. I was in my 20s, and it felt like the country was set on permanent decline.
Margaret Thatcher changed that after she came to power in 1979. I felt she was tearing the country apart in a confrontation with the coal miners—but she reversed the narrative of national decline during the 1980s and the country in ways that are still fiercely debated. She lifted capital controls, opened up the economy, sold off large chunks of state-owned industry, lifted the shackles on finance and, eventually, cut taxes.
Mrs. Thatcher was ousted in 1990, her parliamentary party turning against her as it does periodically against those it decides are electoral liabilities. By then, Germany was reunited and the Cold War almost won.
The queen suffered her “annus horribilis" in 1992, a year in which Windsor Castle suffered a huge fire and the marital troubles of her two elder sons came to light. In 1997, she made what was widely considered a rare public misstep when, after Princess Diana died in a car crash, she followed precedent and failed to fly the flag at half-staff over Buckingham Palace. She later relented.
The economy enjoyed an era of growth, helped by the peace dividend. “New" Labour came to power in 1997 under Tony Blair, a period of relative plenty that came to an end with the financial crash of 2008.
Recession and government austerity followed. For some, the country’s soft power peaked in 2012 at the London Olympic Games, when the country seemed to have come to terms with itself, a great power no longer but one of talent and innovation deriving in part from its history but also the many other cultural traditions now rooted on its soil. The queen conspired in an extraordinary illusion, pretending to parachute into the stadium during the opening ceremony.
In 2016, a referendum signaled the end of the long experiment of U.K. membership in what was by then the European Union. After five years of debate, the U.K. finally left the bloc’s economic arrangements at the start of 2021.
The queen survived the coronavirus pandemic, but because of lockdown restrictions she sat alone in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle last year as her husband, Prince Philip, was laid to rest. Two days before her death, in a final sign of how the British monarch reigns but doesn’t rule, she formally offered the role of prime minister to Liz Truss, the 15th who served under her.
Both events symbolized as much as anything a sense of duty that endured until the very end.
She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee for her 70th year on the throne in June, marked with a public holiday and parties across the land and by the queen herself with tea, in famous footage released by Buckingham Palace, with Paddington Bear.
She has left us in a time of tumult.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has finally upended the post-Cold War order and inflation is surging to levels not seen in decades. Britain has left the EU but its relations with its neighbors and major trading partners are unstable.
The future of the U.K. itself is in question. Backing in Scotland for Scottish independence is high. In the British province of Northern Ireland, support has been growing for reunification with Ireland. An Ipsos opinion poll published this week showed seven out of every 10 Britons think the country is in decline. It is at the very least still in search of a role.