As Twitter Chief, Elon Musk must finish this course in 30 days

After attracting everyone's attention with a $44 billion Twitter deal and a dramatic entrance with a sink in the offices of the micro blogging platform, Elon Musk has again stirred a new conversation with a screenshot of an e-mail asking him to take a course to manage Twitter
The news of Elon Musk taking over Twitter ‘sank well’ with the users on the platform but the platform itself had auto-generated surprise up its sleeve for the new owner. The latest Twitter thread by Elon Musk has spread like wildfire on social media.
After finalizing the $44 billion Twitter deal, Elon Musk has attracted everyone's attention. He fired the company's CEO, Parag Agarwal, and tweeted that the "bird is freed".
The tech magnate recently posted a screenshot of a "auto-generated" email he received from the micro-blogging service. According to the email, Mr. Musk has 30 days to finish the required "Managing @Twitter 101" training.
The email read, “Hey Elon, It's time to start Managing @Twitter 101 (M101). M101 covers what it means to be a good manager at Twitter by showing you how to create opportunities for impact, help your Tweeps grow their careers, and demonstrate care for your team. Psst...You have only got 30 days to finish this mandatory course. And once you're done, we will enroll you in Managing @Twitter 201."
The email further stated that Mr. Musk could drop any questions by clicking on a link.
Musk wrote along with the screenshot of the email, “Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was auto-generated" and added laughing emojis.
On the 30 days deadline, Elon Musk, in a follow-up tweet, said, “So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information."
